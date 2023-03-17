Analysts Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target at $89.25

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

