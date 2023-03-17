Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Hays has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

