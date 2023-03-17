JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
