JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

