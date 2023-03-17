Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.46. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Shares of FL stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.