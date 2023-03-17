KeyCorp Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $20.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.19. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

