Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target at $14.00

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
RLMD opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
