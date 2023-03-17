Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target at $14.00

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

RLMD opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

