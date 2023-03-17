Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of MMLP opened at $2.46 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.