Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.46 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

