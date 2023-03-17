TimkenSteel Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.