Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Update

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Katapult Stock Up 1.9 %

KPLT stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $53,140.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

