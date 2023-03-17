Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

