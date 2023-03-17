Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,110 shares of company stock worth $69,322. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.