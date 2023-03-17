JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.80 ($16.99) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.55) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

EPA:DEC opened at €19.27 ($20.72) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a one year high of €36.90 ($39.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.99.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

