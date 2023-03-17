FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alto Ingredients in a report released on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

