Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($150.54) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Shares of ETR PFV opened at €159.00 ($170.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1-year high of €192.00 ($206.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €155.38.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
Featured Stories
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.