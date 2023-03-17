Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($150.54) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €159.00 ($170.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1-year high of €192.00 ($206.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €155.38.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

