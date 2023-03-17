Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Trading Down 5.9 %

LCFY opened at $8.70 on Friday. Locafy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

