Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGGC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

JGGC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

