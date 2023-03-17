Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €95.77 ($102.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($111.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of €95.71 and a 200 day moving average of €84.76.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.