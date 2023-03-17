Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($134.41) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €104.68 ($112.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.66. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

