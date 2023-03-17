Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($206.45) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

HYQ opened at €123.50 ($132.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a 52 week high of €389.80 ($419.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is €134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

