K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.96) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.93 ($21.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.06.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

