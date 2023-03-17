Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €74.36 ($79.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.66.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

