Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

SAP stock opened at €112.64 ($121.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 1-year high of €113.44 ($121.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

