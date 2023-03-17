Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.77 ($39.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($68.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

