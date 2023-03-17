Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

