Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

