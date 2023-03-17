Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRI. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Stoneridge Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of SRI opened at $17.81 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 321,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
