Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRI. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SRI opened at $17.81 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 321,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.