Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. UBS Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

