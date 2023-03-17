USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $20.07 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.