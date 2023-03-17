New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Financial Analysis

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62% Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $180,000.00 30.21 $70,000.00 $0.03 35.33 Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.39 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.10

This table compares New Concept Energy and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Concept Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 1 17 1 2.90

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $181.45, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats New Concept Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

