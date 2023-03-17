Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.