Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
