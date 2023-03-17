Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Mistras Group stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.49. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.