Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,791,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

