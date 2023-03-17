Comparing Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.47 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Boxed $176.99 million 0.08 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxed.

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meiwu Technology and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boxed has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,075.44%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

