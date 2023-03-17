Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

