StockNews.com Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Stories

