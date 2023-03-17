StockNews.com Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
