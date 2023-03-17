Head-To-Head Comparison: Berkshire Grey (BGRY) vs. The Competition

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Berkshire Grey to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -152.21% -108.29% -68.46% Berkshire Grey Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million -$153.38 million -2.00 Berkshire Grey Competitors $621.15 million $15.02 million 6.19

Berkshire Grey’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey. Berkshire Grey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Berkshire Grey and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey Competitors 57 153 267 5 2.46

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 435.60%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

