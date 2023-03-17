Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE SID opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.76. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,002.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 359,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

