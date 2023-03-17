Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NX stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

