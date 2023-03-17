Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
