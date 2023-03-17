Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

About Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.