Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

