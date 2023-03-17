StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.