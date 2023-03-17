StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CSI Compressco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

