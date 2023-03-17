Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 3.7 %

KFS stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,279 shares of company stock worth $10,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.