Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
KFS stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
