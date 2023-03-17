Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MODN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Model N Stock Up 0.2 %

MODN stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

