Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) PT at $8.15

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

