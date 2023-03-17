Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$20.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$8.31 and a 1-year high of C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

