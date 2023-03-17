Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.38 Average PT from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Trading Up 7.2 %

Amarin Company Profile

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

