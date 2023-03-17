Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $32.57

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,573. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

