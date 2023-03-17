Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $55.40

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

