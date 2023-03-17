JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $29.18 Average PT from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,794,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,531 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

