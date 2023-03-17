Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $12.10

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Trading Up 2.2 %

About CS Disco

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.31. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.